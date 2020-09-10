Reversing the Decision Train

September 10, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about how basing actions and decisions on moods and feelings is counterproductive. Instead, he recommends, act based on decisions which will lead to improved mood.



Voogd describes the “Decision Train,” a series of steps that, for most people, begins with feelings (or mood) and leads to decisions and actions — or inaction. Deciding not to work out based on not wanting to, for instance, leads to missing the chance to improve yourself and your mood. Voogd points out that, “If you only do what you feel like, you’re not going to do very much.”

On the other hand, successful people act based on decisions informed by what’s best for them regardless of mood or feelings. For them, action creates motivation and leads to better feelings.

Related: How the Elite Make Decisions