10 Strategies for Earning Passive Income

How to make $1,000 a month without doing additional work.
In this video, financial advisor Jeff Rose provides ten strategies for earning passive income on a consistent, monthly basis. These strategies are:

  1. Real estate, whether by renting your property or investing in a property to rent on platforms such as Airbnb
  2. Private or online REITS (real estate investment trusts)
  3. Peer-to-peer lending via platforms such as Prosper
  4. Dividends from individual stocks or ETFs
  5. Bonds, though interest rates are low right now and may lock your money up for ten or more years
  6. High-yield (online) savings accounts, though interest rates for these are also very low —but even a rate below one percent is better than nothing
  7. Cryptocurrency savings accounts, which are riskier but currently yielding high interest
  8. Affiliate marketing — sharing products and services that you love and getting paid via links on your web site or YouTube channel
  9. YouTube, by publishing videos that will continue to earn you money long after you’ve posted
  10. Digital products such as email challenges, PDFs, ebooks, online courses, etc.

