How the WWE Connects with Fans

December 15, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stephanie McMahon is the chief brand officer of the WWE and the daughter of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, McMahon talks with host David Meltzer about connecting with fans and working in a family business.

McMahon talks about how marketers can break through the clutter by connecting to audiences on the platforms they’re on and exhibiting authenticity. She also discusses the importance of antagonists in storytelling and how it parlays into the business practice of paying attention to what critics say.

McMahon talks about star power and how fans seek to engage with brands on a person-to-person level. She also talks about the challenges of working with family, but that there is strength in the shared passions and goals that family businesses have.

