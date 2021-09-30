How to Build a Brain That's Resilient to Stress

September 30, 2021 1 min read

We all have deadlines to meet and fires to put out, but as these micro-stresses compound, it can leave us feeling burnt out. And the number of micro-stresses we encounter on a daily basis as entrepreneurs has grown substantially over the the past year, which is why it's essential that we take steps to build a brain that's resilient to stress. To do so, we need to increase neuroplasticity. So, in this video, I'll guide you through six approaches that pack a punch and send stress packing.

