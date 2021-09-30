Lifestyle

How to Build a Brain That's Resilient to Stress

In this video, you'll learn six approaches that pack a punch and send stress packing.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all have deadlines to meet and fires to put out, but as these micro-stresses compound, it can leave us feeling burnt out. And the number of micro-stresses we encounter on a daily basis as entrepreneurs has grown substantially over the the past year, which is why it's essential that we take steps to build a brain that's resilient to stress. To do so, we need to increase neuroplasticity. So, in this video, I'll guide you through six approaches that pack a punch and send stress packing.

Related: How to Clear Brain Fog

Want to biohack your body, brain, and mood? Download Ben's brand new book, Mind Control, and join The Biohackers Guide to Dismantling Depression today. Mind Control is the follow-up to Ben's international bestseller, Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.

