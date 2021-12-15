Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
She Brought a Baby to the Boardroom While Asking for $1 Million. There's No Way That Worked...Right?

Would you dare to try the high-risk, high-reward strategy of bringing a small child to your investment pitch?

This week's episode of Elevator Pitch features founders with all sorts of fascinating backgrounds. One entrepreneur claims a 9-figure sale of his last business while another has only been in business for six months. Another entrepreneur has put 12 years into his business and now needs investment. For what he doesn't make quite clear. But perhaps the most interesting background comes from Amy Beckley of Proov (a tech company that monitors women's hormone levels to optimize fertility), who appeared on the first season of Elevator Pitch. 

In her first Elevator Pitch appearance, Beckley failed to earn a deal because her business idea was too new and deemed too risky. Years later, she returned with proof of concept in the form of two small children. Will the kids help bolster her pitch or distract our investors?

Watch the full episode to see whether Beckley will have better luck this time and watch more great pitches. Stream this and all past episodes at Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

