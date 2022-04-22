The Science of Visualization: Maximizing Your Brain's Potential

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Visualization is one of the most powerful practices to help you dial in your focus, increase confidence, motivation and drive to succeed. In this video, I take you on a cinematic journey into the science behind why visualization is so effective at helping you to achieve your goals, as well as my top four tips to help you maximize your brain's potential.

Are you ready to use visualization to help achieve your goals? Download Ben's Free Visualization Preparation Guide right here (only available for a limited time). And be sure to grab a copy of his award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.