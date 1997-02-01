Special Events
This story appears in the February 1997 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO
February 22-23, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.
CUSTOMS/TRADE/FINANCE: SYMPOSIUM OF THE AMERICAS
March 2-4, Hotel Inter-Continental, Miami. International trade forum where businesspeople and government representatives discuss trade in the Western Hemisphere. Contact Karen Mayo, Symposium of the Americas, 1015 North America Blvd., #101, Miami, FL 33132, (305) 347-4918.
NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST
March 5-8, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Contact Mary Cote, New Hope Communications, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, CO 80302, (303) 939-8440.
ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO
March 8-9, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.
MARKET RESEARCH FOR THE ENTREPRENEUR: A WORKSHOP
March 12, Women's Business Development Center, Chicago. Contact Sara Shifrin, Women's Business Development Center, 8 S. Michigan, #400, Chicago, IL 60603, (312) 853-3477, ext. 13.
BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS EXPO
March 12-14, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. Contact Brent Nord, Trade Shows West, 2880 S. Main, #110, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, (800) 264-0708, (801) 485-0176.
2ND ANNUAL INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP CONFERENCE
March 14-15, Radisson Mart Plaza Hotel, Miami. Contact Innovative Product Technologies Inc., 4131 N.W. 13th St., #220, Gainsville, FL 32609, (352) 373-1007.
ORLANDO VARIETY MERCHANDISE SHOW
March 15-17, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, 10th Fl., New York, NY 10119, (800) 950-1314, (212) 714-1300.
INTERNATIONAL FASHION BOUTIQUE SHOW
March 15-18, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Randie Axinn, The Larkin Group, 485 Seventh Ave., #1400, New York, NY 10018, (212) 594-0880.
FOSE '97: AMERICA'S INTEGRATED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORUM
March 18-20, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Computer and information systems vendors meet with government representatives to discuss procurement. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 791-3673.
PIZZA EXPO '97
March 24-27, Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact Vickie Kistner, Pizza Today magazine and National Association of Pizza Operators, P.O. Box 1347, New Albany, IN 47151, (812) 949-0909.
If you would like your organization's upcoming event listed, write to "Special Events," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614.