What Productivity Tools Are Right for You?
Find out how you can maximize your time and take advantage of productivity tools at your disposal.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
When your computer is holding you back…
If you’re on a PC, it might be time to upgrade your operating system
A sluggish PC can quietly drain hours from your week, especially when multitasking or running modern apps. Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro can help streamline workflows with better performance, security, and built-in productivity tools designed for professional use.
- Modern interface with improved multitasking features like Snap layouts
- Built-in security tools, including BitLocker and advanced encryption
- Support for virtualization tools like Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox
- Optimized for newer hardware and faster performance
Get your Windows 11 Pro license for just $12.97 (MSRP $199) and give your PC a much-needed refresh.
If you’re a Mac user, unlock deeper system control
Macs are known for simplicity, but that can come at the cost of customization. MacPilot gives power users access to hundreds of hidden macOS features, letting you fine-tune performance, automate tasks, and personalize your system without complex coding.
- Access hidden macOS settings and advanced configurations
- Enable or disable features to optimize speed and usability
- Clean up and maintain your system more efficiently
- Designed for users who want more control without technical hassle
Grab a lifetime MacPilot license for $39.99 (MSRP $99) and take full control of your Mac experience.
If you want better performance and protection across the board
Sometimes slowdowns aren’t just about hardware — they’re about security and system health. Norton AntiVirus Plus helps protect against malware while offering tools that can keep your system running smoothly and securely.
- Real-time threat protection against malware and ransomware
- Smart firewall for added network security
- 2GB cloud backup for important files
- Helps maintain system performance by blocking threats
Secure your device with a 15-month subscription to Norton AntiVirus Plus for $16.99 (MSRP $59.99) and keep things running clean.
When distractions are cutting into your productivity…
If ads are your biggest time-waster
Constant pop-ups, autoplay videos, and intrusive banners can derail focus fast. AdGuard blocks ads across browsers and apps, helping create a cleaner, faster, and more distraction-free work environment.
- Blocks ads, trackers, and pop-ups across devices
- Speeds up page load times by removing unnecessary content
- Enhances privacy by limiting tracking scripts
- Works across multiple platforms and browsers
Cut the noise with lifetime access to AdGuard for $14.97 (MSRP $79.99) until April 12 and stay locked in.
If your task list feels impossible to manage
When projects pile up, clarity becomes your most valuable asset. Imdone uses a Kanban-style workflow to help you visualize tasks, track progress, and stay organized without overcomplicating your system.
- Kanban boards for clear task visualization
- Works with plain text files for flexible task management
- Tracks progress across multiple projects
- Customizable for different workflows
Get organized with a lifetime subscription to Imdone for $14.99 (MSRP $25) and bring structure back to your day.
If presentations and visuals slow you down
Communicating ideas clearly often comes down to strong visuals. Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional helps you build diagrams, flowcharts, and visuals that make complex concepts easier to understand.
- Create professional diagrams, charts, and workflows
- Extensive library of templates and shapes
- Ideal for business processes, IT mapping, and org charts
- Integrates with other Microsoft tools
Upgrade your presentations with Visio 2021 for $14.97 (MSRP $249.99) and make your ideas easier to communicate.
When burnout starts to impact how you work…
If your day is packed with meetings
Back-to-back meetings can leave little time to actually process information. My Notes AI Pro Plan helps capture, transcribe, and summarize conversations so you can stay engaged without worrying about missing key details.
- AI-powered transcription and summarization
- Automatically organizes notes for easy reference
- Saves time on manual note-taking
- Helps you focus on the conversation, not documentation
Save time in every meeting with a lifetime subscription to My Notes AI Pro for $39.99 (MSRP $299).
If you’re juggling multiple tasks at once
Switching between tools and workflows can quickly become overwhelming. ChatPlayground AI brings multiple AI models into one place, helping streamline research, writing, and task execution from a single dashboard.
- Access multiple AI tools in one platform
- Supports writing, brainstorming, and research tasks
- Simplifies workflows by centralizing tools
- Designed for high-efficiency multitasking
Work smarter with a ChatPlayground AI Unlimited Plan for $79 (MSRP $619) and simplify your workload.
If you’re focused on creating content
Content creation often requires juggling recording, editing, and sharing tools. AWZ Screen Recorder makes it easy to capture high-quality screen recordings, whether you’re creating tutorials, demos, or presentations.
- Record screen activity with audio and webcam support
- Simple interface for quick setup and recording
- Useful for tutorials, walkthroughs, and presentations
- Designed specifically for Mac users
Level up your content workflow with AWZ Screen Recorder for $19.99 (MSRP $79.90).
StackSocial prices subject to change.
When your computer is holding you back…
If you’re on a PC, it might be time to upgrade your operating system
A sluggish PC can quietly drain hours from your week, especially when multitasking or running modern apps. Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro can help streamline workflows with better performance, security, and built-in productivity tools designed for professional use.
- Modern interface with improved multitasking features like Snap layouts
- Built-in security tools, including BitLocker and advanced encryption
- Support for virtualization tools like Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox
- Optimized for newer hardware and faster performance
Get your Windows 11 Pro license for just $12.97 (MSRP $199) and give your PC a much-needed refresh.
If you’re a Mac user, unlock deeper system control
Macs are known for simplicity, but that can come at the cost of customization. MacPilot gives power users access to hundreds of hidden macOS features, letting you fine-tune performance, automate tasks, and personalize your system without complex coding.