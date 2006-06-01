My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Big Question

Want to know if your startup will succeed? Now you can find out.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

If you aren't sure whether your business idea will translate to a successful venture, take a look at ShouldIStart.com. As the moniker suggests, the website is built to help you answer that key question before jumping headfirst into entrepreneurship.

"The site allows visitors to customize a business report, specifically for their own business concept, that aids in determining their proposed business's economic viability--all before spending one cent on the idea," says founder Daniel James Scott, 27.

The site's main feature is the Integra Startup Intelligence Report, which was created with help from Integra Information. ShouldIStart.com asks six questions and generates a report covering four areas: a brief summary, the industry your business fits in, the business concept and the startup plan. You'll need to do a bit of research beforehand, such as determining what your target market will be. You also need to know the NAICS and SIC codes for your business--the site has a search function so you can find the codes in its database.

Ultimately, the report can give you a glimpse of how realistic your idea is by showing you some hard numbers, such as how much money you'll need for startup, what kind of competition you're up against and how they're doing, and how long it might take you to generate an actual profit.

Everything is confidential, the results are instant, and the service is free, which means you can always go back and do the report again.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook