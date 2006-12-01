My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Creating a No-Spouse Rule

Can you keep spouses from working together?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the old days, the boss' son or niece could be assured of a job. Now, many companies prohibit nepotism of any kind. Should two employees marry, for example, one will get a pink slip. But are strict anti-nepotism rules enforceable by law?

Some employees have charged that a no-spouse rule violates their constitutional right to marry. But the courts have pointed out that such rules don't keep people from marrying, just from holding a particular job.

Employees have been more successful in the 20 states that prohibit employment discrimination on the basis of marital status. For instance, when two massage therapists at the Stouffer Hotel Company (Hawaii) Ltd. Inc. married, the hotel dismissed one of them because of its no-spouse rule. The Supreme Court of Hawaii stated that the employee was fired specifically because he got married. If the two had continued to just live together, he could have kept his job. That counted as illegal discrimination.

When considering an anti-nepotism or no-spouse rule for your business, balance the benefits, such as avoiding favoritism, with the risk of legal challenges or harm to employee morale. Courts are more likely to uphold a reasonable rule, such as one that prohibits employees from supervising their spouses, than a broad one that bans all rela-tives from every department.

Jane Easter Bahls is a writer in Rock Island, Illinois, specializing in business and legal topics.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It