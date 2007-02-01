My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Renew Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

To keep your business on track to success, make time to sit down for a big meeting--with yourself.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nearly every entrepreneur I've met in my career has a purposeful and directed passion that drives their every move. It's that "do it my way" energy that I find so inspirational in my line of business. The indomitable belief entrepreneurs have in themselves and their dreams is by far their most valuable asset.

It takes hard work to continually transform that passion into fresh ideas and new approaches to problem solving. It's easy to get wrapped up in the mundane yet necessary daily management activities of your business. To power your continued success, make it a top priority to constantly renew your entrepreneurial spirit.

Stay connected to your drive and let your passion infuse your business with big-picture thinking by scheduling time for your own private "meeting of one." Setting aside time for this meeting keeps you focused on your current goals and inspires new ideas for taking your business to the next level.

1. Rededicate yourself to the value and power of new ideas. Great ideas often come from unexpected sources. One good idea can galvanize both your business and your attitude. Create a list of your past accomplishments and define where each achievement originated. Did it develop from a customer suggestion, a visit to a new store or something you read in a magazine? Keep your mind open to new possibilities by adding these specific development channels to your strategic plan.

2. Focus on your unique ability to improve your customers' lives. Build on your success by focusing on your customers' needs and desires. Create a list of potential expansion ideas by reviewing testimonials, requests and development ideas customers have shared with you over the past year. Integrate these items into your product improvement process. If you don't currently have a mechanism for obtaining customer feedback, devise a plan to glean this information from your most loyal clients. This input is the most valuable data your business can receive, bar none.

3. Create new product extensions and variations that relate to what you've learned. Entrepreneurs become vulnerable to competitive forces when they forget to tailor their offerings to specific customer requirements. Based on the information you collect, ask yourself, "How can a customer request be transformed into a product variation or a completely new product?" Linking customer suggestions to your endeavors keeps your business personal and helps you sustain your competitive edge. Keep your entrepreneurial energy and motivation high by ensuring the new project is something you will enjoy implementing.

4. Experiment with an execution strategy that differs from your normal business routine. Executing your decisions is imperative to your success. However, what may seem like your most prized business practices might actually prevent your business from growing efficiently. Use your new offering as an opportunity to test fresh implementation methods. For instance, if you always launch products through retail stores, investigate how to sell them online. Developing innovative distribution channels can be as profitable for your company as offering additions to your product line.

Close your meeting by declaring that you'll continue to inspire and challenge your business direction. Commit to regularly investigating new product developments and distribution possibilities. Conducting an annual meeting of one provides an excellent opportunity to stay energized about growing your business.

Speaker and consultant Romanus Wolter, aka "The Kick Start Guy," is author of Kick Start Your Success and Kick Start Your Dream Business.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Brought Her Experience With Luxury Clients Into Cannabis

Entrepreneurs

Why Being Generous is Critical to Your Business Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Habits This Creative Marketing CEO Uses to Improve Her Life and Work