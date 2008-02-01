My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Q & A

Are you really ready to be an entrepreneur? The answer lies within.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're sitting at your desk, working very hard for your boss, you might be asking yourself: Am I ready to opt out of the rat race and dive into my own business? Lisa A. Mainiero, co-author with Sherry E. Sullivan of The Opt-Out Revolt: Why People Are Leaving Companies to Create Kaleidoscope Careers, points to three questions you should ask yourself before taking the entrepreneurship leap.

1. Are you ready for bigger challenges than corporate life can offer you? If you're bored at your current job and the prospects for promotion seem bleak, maybe it's time. "You have to evaluate your set point," says Mainiero. "How much will you take? How much of your life and your soul are you going to give away to this corporation?"

2. Do you have a need for greater balance in your life? Do you wish to integrate your life and your work in an entrepreneurial career? And this doesn't just mean parents balancing a family life. An entrepreneurial career, while challenging, allows you to be in charge of your own schedule--meaning you can work on your kids' schedules, care for your elderly parents or simply take a yoga class on a Wednesday morning. "Single people need balance, too," says Mainiero. "Balance is broader than what most people think."

3. Are you seeking authenticity in your life--i.e., are you aching to follow your passion? Examine your leisure activities--what you really love doing--and think about starting a business in that arena. Says Mainiero, "If you can find a way to turn your passion into your destiny, then you can make everything happen."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start