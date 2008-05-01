My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Keep it Fresh

A former flight attendant is raking in profits as she seals in flavor
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Double-ended sealable bags
Who: Denise Bein of QuickSeals
Where: Phoenix
When: Started in 2007
Startup costs: $20,000

After 15 years as a flight attendant for United Airlines, Denise Bein was offered a five-year leave of absence following 9/11. In that time, Bein raised her children and began to toy with a new kind of handy bag for the kitchen.

In fact, QuickSeals started out of Bein's own experience as a mother. On a family trip, she was having trouble saving food. "Many of the items were too large to squeeze in Baggies," recalls Bein, 39. "I realized all I needed was a bag top that could fit on top of most packages, would seal in the freshness and be easy for my children to open and close."

In late 2006, Bein secured the patent on a unique double-ended plastic bag, which has a pull lock on one side and is sealed with double-sided tape on the other. She officially launched QuickSeals in January 2007, using her family's savings account. Soon she was looking for manufacturers. "With my homemade QuickSeals in hand, I went to China and met an agent who helped me outsource plastic bag makers," she says.

Bein admits she's impressed with the success she's seen in just over a year. Starting off with a $10,000 patent and $10,000 worth of plastic, QuickSeals made $300,000 in its first year. QuickSeals are now sold in Australia and Greece as well as in the U.S., and can be purchased on the company's website and in Bed Bath & Beyond stores. Bein is currently looking to design a heavy-duty version of QuickSeals for stores like Home Depot.

The company continues to grow and evolve. "We now have six employees, as well as about 10 agents worldwide selling QuickSeals," says Bein. "The numbers keep growing, and that's a wonderful feeling."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport