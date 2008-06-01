Getting to the Next Level

They say success is a journey, not a destination. Either way, you'll need a map.

Many first-time entrepreneurs wonder if they really need a business plan. In fact, you may not. If you're running a kitchen-table business with no rent, employees or inventory, then you probably don't need to predict how much revenue your business is going to generate next year or how much it's going to cost you to generate sales. If, on the other hand, you have something more ambitious in mind--opening a restaurant, launching a fashion line, starting an internet company or expanding your current operations--then you're going to have to put some serious money behind the idea. And whether that capital is coming from you, your family or an investor, you're going to need a road map to show you how you're going to get to your destination and how much time and money it's going to take. That road map is your business plan.

