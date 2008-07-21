How Do You Spell Relief?

These tips and tricks can help make the hectic life of an entrepreneur much easier.

July 21, 2008 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your eating and sleeping habits are off kilter and you're finding yourself being irritable or grouchy, chances are you're overstressed. If you want to keep your stress levels in check, the best thing you can do is to work at getting healthy. Here are six tips to help relieve stress: