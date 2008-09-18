My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Keep Giving Back

In a struggling economy, entrepreneurs get creative with philanthropy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As food prices soar, margins are thinning at Seattle-based Gourmondo Catering Co. But co-owner Alissa Leinonen Gallagher says the $2.5 million company won't reduce its charitable donations--around $10,000 in cash and $40,000 in food and labor in 2007--despite the leaner days. "Profit isn't as strong, but we're profitable," says Leinonen Gallagher, 38, of the company she founded with Ron Johnson, 45, in 1996. "We need to continue supporting the causes of our clients."

That's savvy thinking, says Kris Putnam-Walkerly, a philanthropy consultant. She says many small businesses cut back in a downturn, and that can be a mistake, as companies lose both the community goodwill and the marketing value built up over the years. "It takes time and effort to determine your goals, find the organizations you want to support and rally employees," says Putnam-Walkerly. "It can take a while to build that back up if you have to start over two years later."

At energy-sector hedge fund company Lucas Capital Management, which manages more than $1.6 billion, soaring oil prices mean business has never been better. Last year, the Red Bank, New Jersey, company and its employees gave more than $500,000 to donor-advised funds at the Community Foundation of New Jersey, and Lucas principal Russell Lucas expects to top that this year. But as former trustee of the Community Foundation of New Jersey, he's heard from enough entrepreneurs who donate through the foundation to know his company is the exception. "I'm hearing giving levels are super low," he says.

If you're short on funds but still want to help out your community, be focused and strategic, making sure the giving you do participate in is impactful and resonates with employees and customers, says Susan Hyatt, a business philanthropy coach. Your company could loan out executives, provide mentoring, donate goods or participate in walkathons. Entrepreneurs can also help charities raise their profile by chairing a fundraiser or serving on the board, which will inspire others to give as well.

Rally Software founder and CTO Ryan Martens, 43, found similar ways around giving straight cash. Five-year-old Rally, which facilitates software development, has yet to reach profitability. So for now, the Boulder, Colorado, company's main gift is volunteering 1 percent of employees' work hours. "We're continuing to volunteer," says Martens. "That would never change." Recently, the company participated in a volunteer day and a fundraiser for a local radio station.

Says Hyatt, "This economy forces people to be more creative and rethink the best way to support their local communities."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed