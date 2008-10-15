Leading Ladies

These women-led businesses are speeding their way to the top.

Women today continue to push to the forefront of small business. So for the second year, Entrepreneur and the Women Presidents' Organization set out to find north america's 50 fastest-growing women-led companies. Topping the list is one woman holding her own in a male-dominated field.

Heidi Smith Price might speak in a soft voice, but she's definitely loud enough to be heard. In fact, at only 29 years old, she has established a notable presence in a male-dominated industry. "You hardly see any women in the construction industry, much less the industrial industry," says Smith Price, who has grown her heavy industrial contractor business, Spartan Constructors LLC, from a mere $100,000 in revenue in 2003 to a projected $150 million this year--landing her securely at the top of this year's list of the 50 fastest-growing women-led companies.

In 2004, Smith Price bought majority partnership in the Sugar Hill, Georgia-based business and was up for the challenges that it presented--namely earning respect from her peers. "You just have to stand your ground and not let other people walk all over you," says Smith Price, who has focused instead on the opportunities that she knew lay beneath the surface. She immediately certified her company as a Women's Business Enterprise and was thereby able to open up her business to major contracting opportunities. This simple decision has enabled her to enjoy substantial growth over the past four years--at a rate faster than even she thought possible.

And while many might find the turf unfamiliar, it's been Smith Price's stomping ground ever since she was a young girl learning the ins and outs of her father's construction company. That experience as his executive assistant prepared Smith Price well for her role today, which requires that she wear many hats to get the job done. This level of competency, coupled with high standards for quality control and attention to safety, has won over major clients like Georgia Power and Southern Co.

The rate at which Smith Price has grown her business is exceptional, but her success is not unusual. The Women Presidents' Organization, the nonprofit peer advisory organization for multimillion-dollar women-led and women-owned businesses, estimates that 41 percent of all privately held companies in North America are owned by women. Meanwhile, WPO members earn average annual sales of $13 million, says Marsha Firestone, founder and president of the organization. "It's very difficult to build a business. And it keeps the fire in the hearth burning to see women who have made it."

Top 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies

Spartan Constructors LLC

Industrial construction Sugar Hill, GA spartanconstructors.com

Heidi Smith Price

Began: 2002 Initial Investment: $350,000 2003 sales: $100,000 2007 sales: $136 million Pinnacle Technical Resources Inc.

IT staffing Dallas pinnacle1.com

Nina G. Vaca

Began: 1996 Initial Investment: $300 2003 sales: $9 million 2007 sales: $141 million Temporary Housing Directory Inc.

Temporary housing & hotel placements Castle Rock, CO temporaryhousingdirectory.com

Teresa Vidger

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $100,000 2003 sales: $281,000 2007 sales: $20 million EnterForce Inc.

Managed services provider Waukesha, WI enterforce.com

Marie L. O'Brien, Filippa C. Weber

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $26,000 2003 sales: $1.9 million 2007 sales: $50.3 million Strategic Staffing Solutions Inc.

Staffing solutions Indianapolis strategicstaffonline.com

Debra J. Maynard

Began: 2002 Initial Investment: $60,000 2003 sales: $1.3 million 2007 sales: $39.4 million Polaris Direct

Mailing services Hooksett, NH polarisdirect.net

Judith Maloy, Suzanne Lampognana

Began: 2003 Initial Investment: $2.4 million 2003 sales: $2.1 million 2007 sales: $43.9 million Artech Information Systems LLC

IT staffing Cedar Knolls, NJ artechinfo.com

Ranjini Poddar

Began: 1992 Initial Investment: $200,000 2003 sales: $16.5 million 2007 sales: $128.2 million Global Resource Management Inc.

IT & supply chain management services Suwanee, GA grmi.net

Naheed Syed

Began: 1993 Initial Investment: $100,000 2003 sales: $2.2 million 2007 sales: $39.9 million United Scrap Metal Inc.

Metal recycling Cicero, IL unitedscrap.com

Marsha Serlin

Began: 1978 Initial Investment: $200 2003 sales: $33.9 million 2007 sales: $172.8 million Morpheus Media

Interactive advertising & marketing agency New York City morpheusmedia.com

Shenan Reed

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $0 2003 sales: $2 million 2007 sales: $35 million Pinnacle Petroleum Inc.

Petroleum products Huntington Beach, CA pinnaclepetroleum.com

Liz McKinley

Began: 1995 Initial Investment: $100,000 2003 sales: $19.3 million 2007 sales: $120 million Sun Coast Resources Inc.

Petroleum products Houston suncoastresources.com

Kathy Lehne

Began: 1985 Initial Investment: $2,000 2003 sales: $554 million 2007 sales: $1.1 billion Salo LLC

Senior-level finance & accounting staffing Minneapolis salollc.com

Amy L. Langer

Began: 2002 Initial Investment: $150,000 2003 sales: $3.4 million 2007 sales: $42 million Search Wizards Inc.

Consulting firm Atlanta searchwizards.net

Leslie O'Connor

Began: 2000 Initial Investment: $0 2003 sales: $359,600 2007 sales: $12.2 million TransPerfect

Translation services New York City transperfect.com

Elizabeth Elting, Shirley Shawe

Began: 1992 Initial Investment: $5,000 2003 sales: $37 million 2007 sales: $156.5 million MediConnect Global Inc.

Medical record retrieval & digitization South Jordan, UT mediconnect.net

Amy Rees Anderson

Began: 1996 Initial Investment: Undisclosed 2003 sales: $2.8 million 2007 sales: $35.6 million The Saxon Group Inc.

Industrial construction Sugar Hill, GA thesaxongroupinc.com

Jeni Bogdan

Began: 1995 Initial Investment: $100,000 2003 sales: $13.4 million 2007 sales: $81.8 million Aecometric Corp.

Industrial combustion equipment Richmond Hill, Ontario aecometric.com

Jill Anderson

Began: 1978 Initial Investment: $50,000 2003 sales: $1.5 million 2007 sales: $23 million Kilop USA Inc.

Raw materials sourcing & distribution High Point, NC

Christine Yumei Chen

Began: 1988 Initial Investment: $44,500 2003 sales: $3 million 2007 sales: $28.8 million KellyMitchell Group Inc.

IT consulting St. Louis kellymitchell.com

Cassandra Sanford

Began: 1998 Initial Investment: $10,000 2003 sales: $4.6 million 2007 sales: $33.6 million Communispace Corp.

Online community creation & management Watertown, MA communispace.com

Diane Hessan

Began: 1999 Initial Investment: $100,000 2003 sales: $2.4 million 2007 sales: $23.6 million Advantage Performance Network

Travel & perfomance improvement solutions Savage, MN advantageperformancenetwork.com

Mary Sue Leathers

Began: 1995 Initial Investment: $40,000 2003 sales: $23.3 million 2007 sales: $85 million RCC Associates

General contracting Deerfield Beach, FL rccassociates.com

Beverly Raphael

Began: 1971 Initial Investment: $5,000 2003 sales: $34.8 million 2007 sales: $105.1 million Continental Cabinets Inc.

Cabinets Dallas ccabinc.com

Beverly Taylor

Began: 1988 Initial Investment: Undisclosed 2003 sales: $48.9 million 2007 sales: $130.8 million Words from The Wise We couldn't pass up the opportunity to dig a little deeper and uncover their secrets to success. "Sixteen years ago, we were cold calling and struggling to land our first client, The Port Authority of New York. New Jersey called us by mistake, attempting to contact a company whose name was similar to [ours]. We kept them on the phone and discussed their IT infrastructure and project needs at length. Needless to say, they became our first client. We still laugh at this."

Ranjini Poddar, owner of Artech Information Systems LLC, No. 7

Cedar Knolls, New Jersey "The biggest mistake we ever made was undervaluing ourselves. When we started, we were young and hungry, and we didn't give ourselves credit for the amount of value we brought to our clients and strategies. So the lesson learned is: Don't undervalue yourself and your expertise, and don't let your size dictate your value."

Shenan Reed, owner of Morpheus Media, No. 10

New York City "It is important to take an inventory of your strengths and what you like to do. Focus on those things and get help for the others as soon as you can."

Amy L. Langer, owner of Salo LLC, No. 13

Minneapolis "Be a great juggler. As a woman in business, you will always have lots of balls in the air, including the activities of running your business and being strategic in your decisions to grow your business. In many cases, [you also have] the role of being a wife, a mother, a daughter and a sister. The same traits that make us great in all of these roles are the ones that you will rely on to excel in business."

Leslie O'Connor, owner of Search Wizards Inc., No. 14

Atlanta "Build an atmosphere of trust and respect. You must always respect the [employees and clients] you work with. Believe in your people. Make your word count. In addition, never lose focus on your next challenge." Jeni Bogdan, owner of The Saxon Group Inc., No. 17

Sugar Hill, Georgia NCompass International Inc.

Marketing agency West Hollywood, CA ncompassonline.com

Donna Graves, Kae Erickson

Began: 2003 Initial Investment: $1.5 million 2003 sales: $360,000 2007 sales: $7.3 million Camp Bow Wow

Dog day camps & boarding services franchisor Boulder, CO campbowwow.com

Heidi Flammang

Began: 2000 Initial Investment: $85,000 2003 sales: $100,000 2007 sales: $3.8 million Casco Contractors Inc.

General contracting Irvine, CA cascocontractors.com

Cheryl Osborn

Began: 2000 Initial Investment: $20,000 2003 sales: $3 million 2007 sales: $22.9 million Saicon Consultants Inc.

IT consulting Overland Park, KS saiconinc.com

Swati K. Yelmar

Began: 1998 Initial Investment: $6,000 2003 sales: $1.8 million 2007 sales: $16.5 million Outcomes Health Information Solutions LLC

Health-care data retreival, auditing & reporting Charlottesville, VA outcomesinc.com

Wanda Kochhar

Began: 1996 Initial Investment: $60,000 2003 sales: $3.5 million 2007 sales: $24.5 million MurTech Consulting

IT services Independence, OH murtechconsulting.com

Ailish M. Murphy

Began: 2000 Initial Investment: $100,000 2003 sales: $685,700 2007 sales: $10 million Stratix Corp.

Mobility solutions Norcross, GA stratixcorp.com

Bonney Shuman

Began: 1983 Initial Investment: $750 2003 sales: $38.2 million 2007 sales: $106.3 million Application Development Resources Inc.

IT services Alpharetta, GA appdevinc.com

Daksha Choksey

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $5,000 2003 sales: $697,000 2007 sales: $9.7 million Ricochet Fuel Distributors Inc.

Fuel distributor Euless, TX ricochetfuel.com

Kelly Brett-Roberts

Began: 1988 Initial Investment: $20,000 2003 sales: $7.4 million 2007 sales: $36.2 million Logical Choice Technologies Inc.

Education technology integration Duluth, GA logicalchoice.com

Cynthia B. Kaye

Began: 1994 Initial Investment: $0 2003 sales: $19.1 million 2007 sales: $65.4 million SaltWorks Inc.

Sea salt Woodinville, WA seasalt.com

Naomi Novotny

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $1,500 2003 sales: $264,000 2007 sales: $5.7 million Icon Information Consultants LP

IT staffing Houston iconconsultants.com

Pamela O'Rourke

Began: 1998 Initial Investment: $250,000 2003 sales: $23 million 2007 sales: $72 million SwervePoint

Promotional products & services Danvers, MA swervepoint.com

Juli Sinnett

Began: 2003 Initial Investment: $125,000 2003 sales: $1.9 million 2007 sales: $15.5 million Strategic Staffing Solutions

IT consulting Detroit strategicstaff.com

Cynthia Pasky

Began: 1990 Initial Investment: $60,000 2003 sales: $67 million 2007 sales: $148 million Butler/Till Media Services Inc.

Media research services Rochester, NY butlertill.com

Susan R. Butler, Tracy E. Till

Began: 1998 Initial Investment: $10,000 2003 sales: $7.1 million 2007 sales: $32.3 million IBT Holdings LLC

Design, building & consulting services Norcross, GA ibtenterprises.com

Mylle Mangum

Began: 1985 Initial Investment: Undisclosed 2003 sales: $15.8 million 2007 sales: $53.2 million Carolina IT Professionals Inc.

IT staffing Mount Holly, NC citpinc.com

Phyllis Friday McConnell

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $500 2003 sales: $3 million 2007 sales: $19 million Vignon Corp.

IT staffing Dallas vignon.com

Kathy Hodgins Blanck

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $20,000 2003 sales: $144,600 2007 sales: $3.6 million Warrior Group Inc.

Modular construction DeSoto, TX warrior-group.net

Gail Warrior-Lawrence

Began: 1997 Initial Investment: $1,000 2003 sales: $11.4 million 2007 sales: $41.7 million Greenlite Lighting Corp.

Energy-efficient lighting products Pointe-Claire, Quebec greenlite.ca

Nina Gupta

Began: 1994 Initial Investment: $1 million 2003 sales: $6 million 2007 sales: $28 million BrightStar Healthcare

Medical/nonmedical home-care & medical staffing franchisor Gurnee, IL brightstarhealthcare.com

Shelly Sun

Began: 2002 Initial Investment: $100,000+ 2003 sales: $1.4 million 2007 sales: $11.8 million Bett-A-Way Pallet Systems Inc.

Transportation solutions & pallet management South Plainfield, NJ bettaway.com

June Delany, Tracey Ursini, Betty Vaccaro, Laura Vaccaro

Began: 1996 Initial Investment: $6,000 2003 sales: $10.6 million 2007 sales: $26.2 million ProActive Solutions Inc.

IT solutions Mission, KS proactivesolutions.com

Melissa Cather-Thiede

Began: 1996 Initial Investment: $0 2003 sales: $9.6 million 2007 sales: $37 million ITI Inc.

IT & business consulting Pearland, TX iti-ps.com/services

June Reeder

Began: 2000 Initial Investment: $0 2003 sales: $1.2 million 2007 sales: $10.5 million Trans-Expedite Inc.

Freight forwarding El Paso, TX trans-expedite.com

Keeli Jernigan

Began: 2001 Initial Investment: $29,000 2003 sales: $3 million 2007 sales: $18 million LetterLogic Inc.

Mailing services Nashville, TN letterlogic.com

Sherry Stewart

Began: 2002 Initial Investment: $50,000 2003 sales: $1.1 million 2007 sales: $9.8 million