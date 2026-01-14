Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the Spend Smart series. Read more stories

The term “entrepreneur” generally refers to anyone who starts a company. But it best applies to those who build businesses that are difficult to neatly define. Bettie Levy fits squarely into the latter category.

A music industry veteran and the founder of BCL Entertainment, Levy wears many hats, from event producer to brand strategist to CEO. Her work spans corporate events featuring A-list talent to high-level brand partnerships between major companies and cultural icons.

In short, she’s a celebrity matchmaker — just not for dating. If a brand wants Ludacris in a JIF campaign, Busta Rhymes at a launch party or New Kids On The Block at a private party, Levy is your woman. Now, she’s ready to share her story in hopes of inspiring others to carve their own unconventional paths.

A proud Boston University alum, Levy always believed she would one day start her own company. But like most college students, she didn’t have every detail figured out. What she did know was that she loved music and live events.

That passion led her to pursue an internship at Sony Music during college, which helped crystallize her path.

“It brought all my interests together,” Levy says. “And it was very important to have that corporate experience.”

Levy continued to build her résumé across the music industry, starting her career at Columbia Records after graduating from college, followed by Epic Records. When Sony Music CEO Don lenner left the company to launch IMO Entertainment, Levy was asked to join.

“I went from the big building at 550 Madison to a loft in the Village,” she recalls. “I was now learning about the startup world.”

At IMO, Levy was tasked with generating new business for the company.

“It gave me the freedom to try new things,” she says. That freedom translated into relentless cold calls and emails in search of the next partnership. “I was reaching out to companies I thought would be great to work with in this new production and label space,” Levy explains. The process reinforced a lesson that would shape her career: anything is possible with persistence — and strong communication.

The timing mattered. Levy was coming up as the voicemail faded, and email and text became the dominant modes of business communication. Clearly and convincingly conveying her point in writing became one of the most critical skills behind her success.

Image Credit: BCL Entertainment

Building a foundation

After working at both an established corporation and a fast-growing startup, Levy had the tools to pursue her longtime goal of starting her own business. But she was deliberate about the process.

“I didn’t want to start a company and immediately send out email blasts promoting myself and my business,” she says. “I wanted to build relationships and grow the client base from the ground up. I knew in my gut that eventually I’d expand to the point where I’d be ready to talk about it, but I had a lot of work to do first.”

From the beginning, Levy knew authenticity and a personal touch would be the foundation of her company.

“I remember someone asking me, ‘Where’s your 50-person staff and your office on Madison?'” she recalls. “Sixteen years later, that’s still not the vibe.”

Today, BCLE operates across nearly every corner of the entertainment industry, working with actors, artists, athletes, and everyone in between.

“We take a very hands-on approach to finding the right talent for what the client is looking for,” Levy explains. “Whether it’s an event or a partnership, the process is the same.”

Thanks to her time at Sony, and IMO, Levy entered entrepreneurship with preexisting celebrity relationships — but BCLE was far from an overnight success.

“We started with smaller projects, built on existing relationships, and grew from there,” she says. “It’s not like we were booking massive acts for astronomical fees on day one.”

Delivering at scale

Today, BCLE operates on two primary fronts: partnerships and events. On the partnership side, Levy has helped to architect deals such as musician Darius Rucker’s multi-league apparel line with Fanatics.

“The line started as a collaboration between Darius, Fanatics, and the NFL across all 32 teams,” Levy says. “Over the years, it has expanded from the NFL to all 30 MLB teams and into the NCAA. We just launched NHL in Fall 2025, and we will keep growing. Wait for more exciting news in 2026.”

That side of the business is rooted in relationship-building and a deep understanding of the brief. Events, though focused on a similar goal, come with an entirely different set of demands.

“It’s everything from venue procurement to logistics, set production, and décor,” Levy explains. “You have to think about the message you’re trying to convey. If it’s a fundraising event, for example, how do you motivate people to donate?”

For Levy, success in events comes down to teamwork and an obsession with detail.

“You can’t leave anything out,” she says. “One missed element can create a catastrophic domino effect.” Behind every meticulously designed gala, branded shoot, or charity initiative is a grind most people never see. “There’s this perception that it’s one big party,” she adds. “That perception is because I absolutely love what I do and have built. The reality is I’m answering my phone at three or four in the morning and maybe sleeping an hour or two.”

Levy’s impact stretches far beyond the events she produces. She’s deeply involved in causes that matter to her, partnering with organizations such as Room to Read, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, and the Pace Women’s Justice Center.

“At my core, I love making people happy,” she says. Whether she’s turning around a project with barely any lead time or shepherding a months-long production from first brainstorm to curtain call, the work is driven by one constant: the joy it delivers. “I love being on site and watching it all come together — seeing the happiness it brings,” she says.

Corporate, private, or charitable, every event matters. And for Levy, doing the work well — and doing good in the process — remains the goal.