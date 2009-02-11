How to Make Your Message Stick

Memorable marketing leads to sales. Follow these 4 essential tips to make your message unforgettable.

February 11, 2009 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you ever find yourself humming an old advertising jingle you remember from childhood? It's a common occurrence for all of us. Some things just stick in our minds, seemingly forever. But what makes one marketing message stick while hundreds or even thousands of others are barely noticed or immediately forgotten?

Memory is a tricky thing and highly selective for each individual. We remember things that matter to us alone, not anyone else. We each have our own unique filters through which we view and experience our world, including the marketing messages directed to us.

With billions of marketing dollars invested to reach and motivate audiences each year, nearly every component that goes into a marketing campaign has been studied and measured. So a lot is known about what makes messages memorable, including these four proven ways to make your marketing stick.