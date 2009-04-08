The Boys Club

Private equity honchos, their holdings, and how they're faring.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

David Bonderman, TPG

MGM, Burger King, J. Crew
In January, it was reported that TPG had $25 billion to invest in 2009 buyouts. But Bonderman's shop has made some bad bets-most notably, the ill-timed investment in now-defunct Washington Mutual.

Leon Black, Apollo
AMC Entertainment, Linens 'n Things, Sotheby's, International Realty
Although Apollo announced in January that it plans to raise $500 million for a metal-trading hedge fund, some of its major investments, like Harrah's (which it co-owns with TPG), are struggling, while others, including Linens 'n Things, have already gone under. The prospects for its initial public offering are now unknown.

Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone
Weather Channel, Hilton Hotels, Universal Studios Parks
In December, Blackstone announced it would be closing two of its hedge funds due to lack of investment and laying off 70 employees.

Henry Kravis, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
Dollar General, Nielsen, Toys R Us
Kravis' funds tumbled 84 percent in 2008. The New York Stock Exchange recently threatened debt-investment KKR affiliate KKR Financial Holdings with delisting after its value dropped 90 percent in 2008 and it failed to meet listing standards.

David Rubenstein, Carlyle Group
Dunkin' Donuts, AMC Entertainment, Hertz
Carlyle raised $13.7 million, just short of its $15 million target, for a new fund in 2008, even as the markets were tanking. But the Washington powerhouse is not immune to bad times; in mid-December, Carlyle announced plans to cut 100 jobs, or 10 percent of its payroll.

VisitÂ Portfolio.comÂ for the latest business news and opinion, executive profiles and careers.Â Portfolio.com© 2007 Condé Nast Inc. All rights reserved.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

6 Steps to Turn Your Side Hustle Into a Small Business

Starting a Business

How to Write An Unforgettable Company Mission Statement

Starting a Business

4 Compelling Reasons to Bootstrap Your Company Instead of Raising Venture Capital