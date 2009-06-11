My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

What Can VoIP Do?

Plus, how to find the best broadband service
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What Can VoIP Do?
Many businesses make the jump to VoIP for the savings, then fail to take full advantage of the enhanced functions these increasingly versatile platforms offer. Here's a look at four VoIP features that can help boost productivity and make a small company boom.

Unified Messaging Unified messaging means one-stop access to voice mail and e-mail: E-mails can be translated to voice messages, and voice messages can be turned into e-mails. It also allows users to set
receipt priorities-so messages from your investors automatically go to the top of the pile.

Conferencing VoIP systems can take the traditional audio conference to the next level, injecting collaboration capabilities so participants can exchange files, sync calendars and (given the right broadband connection) communicate via video.

Find Me/Follow Me This is the "anywhere, anytime" part of VoIP: a single-number forwarding function that lets callers find your employees whether they're at their desks, in a hotel, working from home or on a job site.

Auto Attendant This feature answers incoming calls, lets you play music or prerecorded messages to callers on hold and supports a voice-mail tree that can route calls by employee. In other words, it can make your small shop appear much bigger to your customers or clients. --J.M.

Buying Better Broadband
Deciding on the best broadband connection for your business involves a lot more than just comparing costs. Here are some factors to weigh--and some things to watch out for.

Speed Make sure you read the fine print on both download and upload speeds, particularly if your business exports large files to clients. Look for symmetrical or bidirectional broadband offerings.

Expandability Does the package you're considering support the expected growth of your business? Consider support for functions like WAN and WLAN--not to mention the OS you may be using.

Security Nearly every business broadband package on the market will offer enhanced levels of security, such as anti-virus and spyware protection. Also look for extras like firewall and online backup.

Support If the network--or your connection to it--goes down for whatever reason, you'll want immediate support. Check for a priority 24-hour helpline, guaranteed repairs within a set period of time and service-level guarantees.

Price As with any service, what you pay is critical. Also consider the length of any contract you ink, and beware of introductory rates that skyrocket after an initial honeymoon period.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment

Small Business Heroes

How Image Recognition Is Going to Improve Your Social Media Ads

Technology

The History and Future of Wi-Fi (Infographic)