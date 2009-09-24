10 Reasons to Purchase a Franchise

From name recognition to funding advantages, we've gathered the best reasons to become a franchisee.

It's too risky. I don't have the capital. People might not buy my product. I don't know the first thing about running a business. Yes, excuses proliferate. And with the economy the way it's been for the last year, forget about it.



That's why it's nice to have help, and there's probably no bigger source for startup help than a well-chosen franchisor. It's why people look to franchising as a vehicle to drive their lifestyle and their income in the right direction. As a result, some are dipping in to their pensions and 401(k)s, withdrawing their faith in the stock market, and investing in a more manageable and profitable future. The allure of starting a franchise business that is packaged and ready to go versus the uncertainty of an independent startup is worth its weight in gold. Not convinced yet? Check out our top 10 reasons why franchises are a worthwhile investment.