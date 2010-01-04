Entrepreneurship: No Experience Necessary

6 tips for starting a business with little industry experience or business know-how

Timothy Ericson can quickly sum up what he and his business partner knew about the bike-sharing industry before launching a business in the field two years ago.

"We started from nothing," says Ericson, CEO and co-founder of CityRyde, a bike-sharing consulting firm. "We basically spent our first two years becoming experts in an industry that was totally new to us."

Today, the business is expanding with services such as software that tracks everything from usage to cyclists' carbon offsets.

Ericson, who had experience in business and information technology before founding CityRyde, is one of many entrepreneurs to start a business either with no "domain" experience--experience in the industry in which they're looking to start a business--or with strong domain experience but little entrepreneurial know-how.

Experts say entrepreneurs in both scenarios can find success by heeding the tips below.