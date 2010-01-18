Starting a Business

Website to Watch: Facebook for Foodies

Foodbuzz.com brings together food lovers who document their kitchen adventures online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Website to Watch: Facebook for Foodies

What do foodies love more than food? Finding other foodies to share in their passion. Foodbuzz.com gives them a place to mix together.

Launched in 2007, the social media site aggregates, organizes and curates nearly 2 million posts from more than 10,000 food blogs worldwide. Through partnerships with more than 3,000 elite food blogs, Foodbuzz's reach tops 10 million unique visitors every month.

"Our definition of our property is not just what's happening on Foodbuzz," says Ben Dehan, CEO of Foodbuzz. "Most of the content is on the food blogs, and then we have exclusive contracts to provide that content on our site."

Advertising drives revenue for Foodbuzz, through both co-branding on various sections of the site and sponsorship of off-line events such as food blogger festivals. Food brands are eager to get their products in front of the hungry community.

By leveraging Facebook and Twitter and offering a daily and monthly newsletter, Foodbuzz is growing its membership by 10 percent every month.

Discover
Through special promotions and spotlighted brands, members get exclusive deals while the companies get exposure to thousands of tastemakers.

Explore
To keep the site fresh, the Foodbuzz team curates the best user-generated content from the community and highlights it on the homepage. Today's Top 9 is an aggregation of the day's hottest posts. The Daily Special showcases a delicious food photo. And 24, 24, 24 features posts from 24 Foodbuzz Featured Publisher bloggers.

Review
Foodbuzz isn't just for the home cook. Members can write restaurant reviews, rating restaurants on a five-star system. The site contains about 125,000 reviews from all over the world.

Connect
 With nearly 40,000 profiles on the site, there is plenty of opportunity to connect with foodie friends. Members can find one another by browsing everyone on the site, checking out spotlight members or by filtering members by location.

Organize
Members can organize their own recipes on Foodbuzz and browse more than 230,000 recipes uploaded by the community. The Recipe Finder makes searching the massive database a breeze.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays