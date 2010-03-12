Customer Loyalty Brings Long-Term Sales

The newest insights into loyalty programs reveal the best ways to engage customers.

Great companies don't just win new customers, they bring them back for more. Right now, building relationships with current customers is of the utmost importance, since belt-tightening consumers choose to buy from businesses they know and trust.

What's a loyal customer worth to you in a year? How about two years, or five, or even longer? Loyalty marketing campaigns are the norm for businesses large and small nationwide. Nearly 80 percent of marketers are committed to maintaining or growing their loyalty programs as primary customer retention and relationship building tactics, according to a recent report from the Chief Marketing Officer Council. And loyalty program members constitute the best and most profitable customers.

Americans hold 1.8 million loyalty club memberships, and the report shows the average US household is enrolled in more than 14 loyalty and rewards programs. But while they may be enrolled in many programs, Americans are active in fewer than half of them. So to keep your customers coming back to you for additional purchases, it's vital to create a loyalty program they'll actively use and rely on long-term.

Follow these tips to build a successful program for your business: