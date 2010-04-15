Strokes of Genius

Five brilliant ideas, from a notepad you can use in the shower to a customizable wine-bottle label

April 15, 2010 2 min read

This story appears in the May 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

99%

This research arm of Behance, the creative professionals network, was launched last year to help people execute their brilliant ideas. Bookmark the site for articles, tips and videos featuring the most innovative minds of the day. Recent highlights: management guru Seth Godin on resistance, Threadless co-founders on work ethic and artist Maira Kalman on inspiration.

Aqua Notes

Woe betide the genius whose great idea strikes in the shower--until now. Each Aqua Notes recyclable pad has 40 sheets of waterproof paper and a water-resistant pencil. Attach the setup to the wall using suction cups, and brainstorm with abandon. Prefer the tub? No problem. You can write underwater.

Bentwood Coffee Cuff

When not on your wrist, these handsome wooden cuffs by Contexture Design fit around your hot Venti latte too, so you won't have to waste yet another cardboard coffee sleeve. (Warning: If this is at all appealing, it's time to step away from the espresso bar.)

Business Beware

Customers aren't always right. In fact, sometimes they're very, very wrong. Robert Bodi's site is the place to vent about the slow-payers, the no-payers, the impossible-to-please and every other bad customer. Yelp this.