How to Improve Your Credit Score

Tips for understanding and repairing a poor credit rating

June 3, 2010 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Until your business has been around for a few years and has established a solid financial history and track record of its own, your personal credit rating will be linked to your business.



"Banks and other credit institutions look at small businesses--and particularly new small businesses--as the personal fiduciary responsibility of the owner," says Stan Lewczyk, a SCORE counselor in Orange County, Calif.



It's almost impossible for new businesses to be approved for business loans, lease agreements, credit lines and other financial transactions without relying on the credit history of the owner. As such, you need to make sure your personal credit is as solid as possible.



For that reason, it's important for business owners to make sure their personal credit histories are sparkly clean, and if they're not, owners must take steps to improve them. Here's how:

Check Your Credit

You can get a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. It's important to get all three because the reports can vary.

The best way to get your free credit report is to visit annualcreditreport.com, a site created by the three credit bureaus as part of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions or FACT Act. Other sites offer "free" reports, but they usually require you to sign up for a monthly service to get your free report.

Next, check your credit score, which is a number lenders will look at to classify you as a borrower. Your credit score is a number calculated by a formula, based on your credit report, and the higher the better. (Because each of your credit reports will be slightly different, your credit scores will be different, too.) One popular score, the FICO score, ranges from 300 to 850. A newer scoring model, called VantageScore, runs from 501 to 990.

For the most part, these credit scores are not free, but you can order them directly from each of the credit bureaus' websites (experian.com, equifax.com and transunion.com).

Improving Your Score

Once you check your credit reports and scores, you'll see where you stand and what you need to improve.