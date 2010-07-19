The Juice Box Grows Up

Try an icy, ready-to-drink margarita.

July 19, 2010 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The genius is in the packaging: a shiny 12.7-ounce pouch with a straw. Think Capri Sun juice pouch--but filled with an icy, ready-to-drink margarita.

That's the concept for the Cordina Mar-GO-rita, a portable (and very drinkable) cocktail from Big Easy Blends , a New Orleans company started in 2009 by Sal LaMartina and partners Antonio LaMartina and Craig Cordes. With distribution in only 13 states, the cocktail's monthly sales have already exceeded $100,000, and Sal projects annual revenue of $60 million in less than five years.

"We've got plans for GO-jitos, pi�a-GO-ladas and strawberry daiq-GO-ris," he says. "We're going to change the way people enjoy frozen cocktails."

That's right. Straight out of the freezer or pulled out of the cooler like a beer. And you'll avoid getting scolded at for having a glass poolside or on the beach, which is how LaMartina & Co. hit on the idea in the first place.