Handling Objections

Know how to handle anticipated objections. Those are the objections you hear from, say, 75 percent of the people you talk to about your product or service. There are three steps: Identify the objection, figure out how to make it an advantage, and bring it up before the customer does. Don't wait for the customer to voice it. Bring it up and show how it's actually an advantage, or at least something people will ignore.

Never wait for the customer to voice an objection you know you will hear. Bring it up yourself, and turn it to your advantage--that's a crucial selling skill.--Tom Hopkins