Claim Your 'Place'

How to use Facebook Places to boost business.

September 20, 2010 2 min read

After months of speculation, Facebook made it official: It's in the location game. The company released its retort to Foursquare in August, a location-based check-in tool called Facebook Places that enables customers to see a map on their iPhone or other mobile device that includes your business (the Place) and a list of their Facebook friends who are currently or recently checked in there.

If you haven't claimed your Facebook Place yet, it's critical that you do so now. It's a lot like claim-jumping in the Old West. By staking your Place, you and only you can control its physical address, hours, contact info, profile image and administrators.

Here's how: