Get Rich Off Your Million-Dollar Idea

It's not geniuses who come up with inventions. It's normal people who see a better way to do things.

October 12, 2009 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A lot of people think you have to be a genius to invent a product. That's not really true. If you take a piece of string, stick it between your teeth and it's worth a billion dollars, it's dental floss.

If you take a hanger, stick it on your head and it's worth millions of dollars, it's the Tingler Head Massager. You don't even have to be a writer to have a best-seller: You can accept stories from others, call it Chicken Soup For The Soul and sell a billion books.

So let's say you have a million-dollar idea and you say, "Why didn't anyone think of that?" What do you do and where do you begin?

You want to see if it has ever been done and if you can improve upon it. There are lots and lots of TVs out there, but each one is different. Some are bigger, some are smaller, some have a remote. Some have a picture within a picture, some are color, some are art. Some are more defined high definition, some connect to the internet or access YouTube with one touch of a button. These are all different products influenced by one invention. People and companies often get patents by changing a design at least 10 percent.

Look around you right now. I'll bet you see a lot of great ideas. That is where you begin. Keep a journal of your million-dollar ideas.

You can make things that already exist bigger, smaller, automated, easier, faster, more cost-effective, greener, more systemized. It's a great place to start.

Einstein always began his great ideas by dreaming, imagining and playing like a kid. Then he knew logistically how to create whatever it was.

Eventually you will come up with a brilliant idea, or maybe you have one now. You know it's going to be the next Snuggie, the next hula hoop, the answer to alternative, affordable energy. Now what?