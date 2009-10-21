Prepare for the Worst-Case Scenario

worst-case-cover.jpgMost of us believe there's no way to prepare for Murphy's Law but wouldn't it be nice if you could? Enter The Worst-Case Scenario Business Survival Guide, a guide for surviving the most dangerous business situations.

This isn't some thick theory heavy business text. Instead, the authors David Borgenicht and Mark Joyner have teamed up to provide a step-by-step guide for dealing with five core business emergencies: finance, HR, productivity, sales and marketing and executive.

Using a reference guide format, each chapter of this survival guide takes on several possible scenarios--the worst-case--and maps out a plan for the best course of action. This is not a book you need to read cover-to-cover, however, it is intended to be a quick-reference tool for addressing common business problems and other unforeseen emergencies. Things like avoiding "death by meeting," fending off an employee coup and surviving when you can't make payroll.

While most of the time, the claim that "this book could save your business" would certainly be eye-roll worthy, this book is all about practical application. Even if you think your business is doing well, you'll want to keep this book handy. Who knows, one day you might find yourself facing the possible demise of your business and The Worst-Case Scenario Business Survival Guide could be just the tool you need to ensure your business gets through the crisis without being crushed.

