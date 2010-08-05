Can Zombies Save Your Marketing Campaign?
When a 15-year-old pizza franchise in New Zealand needed to generate some buzz, they did what any logical small-business owner would: They employed a throng of blood-thirsty zombies. Wellington-based Hell pizza shop recently produced an interactive viral movie called "Deliver Me to Hell." The objective is to help Steve stave off the lumbering corpses and deliver a pizza across town. If he makes it all the way, you could win a year's supply of Hell's pizza. Unfortunately, the contest's only open to New Zealand residents.