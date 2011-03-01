Don't Let the IRS Reclassify Your Business as a Hobby

Years of losses can leave some owners with nothing more than a hobby. Here's how to turn your fun venture into an enterprise.

Artists, photographers, travel writers and horse breeders might seem to have fun businesses, but not where the Internal Revenue Service is concerned.

If you're a sole proprietor filing a Schedule C in industries that are generally seen as recreational such as quilting or jewelry making, and your business hasn't made a profit in at least three of the past five consecutive years, the IRS may audit your business and reclassify it as a hobby. (For horse breeders and trainers, the rule is at least two of the last seven years must be profitable.)

With tax time around the corner, a number of struggling businesses may fall into this predicament -- after the worst recession to hit the U.S. since the Great Depression laid siege to many small companies' finances.

If your business gets reclassified as a hobby, you may be forced to kiss some valuable tax deductions goodbye. For instance, you could lose your ability to write off business losses and expenses against other income from, say, a day job. What's more, since the IRS can go back three years in an audit, you may face a really big tax bill as well as the inability to write off losses from your “hobby” in the current tax year and into the future.

A lot of owners assume this reclassification is automatic -- that having more than three years of losses in five consecutive years or three consecutive years of losses will blow you out of the water no matter what. Fortunately, they're wrong. It's not automatic. Instead, if you are selected for an audit, the IRS will typically give you a chance to prove your profit motive and whether your fun business is a legitimate enterprise.

Here are nine tips for helping persuade auditors that you're serious about running and building a business -- and not just playing at it: