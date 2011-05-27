He Said, She Said: Congressional Leaders Parse How to Help Small Business

He Said

Rep. Sam Graves She Said

Sen. Mary Landrieu

What has been the most difficult aspect of your role through the downturn? Identifying the specific things that are hurting small businesses. For instance, health care gets more attention from small businesses than anything else. And second, is the uncertainty about the deficit. There was a significant challenge in trying to advocate on behalf of small business to a Congress that spent a lot of time focusing on large businesses and big banks.

What SBA program has been most effective for helping small businesses? The enhanced loan guarantee programs -- the 7(a) and 504 loan programs -- worked very, very well. In the downturn, the SBA raised its small-business loan guarantee to as much as 90 percent in some cases. That helped provide credit to a lot of these businesses. The lending programs the Small Business Administration runs -- the 7(a) and the 504 loan programs -- have been very significant. But also increasing the amount that a small business can borrow was significant for helping more companies participate. The Jobs Act increased the 504 loan sizes from $1.5 million to $5.5 million, and the 7(a) loan program brought the loan limits from $2 million to $5 million.

What key challenges are still facing small businesses? Small businesses are facing so much uncertainty out there. They don't know what is going to happen, so they're doing everything they can to wait and see. They're in a holding pattern right now. It's clearly access to capital. The Franchise Association of America was in Washington a couple of weeks ago. They testified on the Hill that just in their franchise community alone, they had a need of $2 billion in capital.

What will it take to get small businesses to add staff again? What we can do in the small-business community is something to roll back many of the administration's current initiatives. For instance, we could prevent the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy from introducing new regulations, and, instead of these short-term extensions, put some permanency in the tax code. Basically, we can try to get the government out of the way so that small businesses can move forward. For long-range security, making the right changes in the tax code is very important. Hopefully Congress will be making some very significant decisions on broad and sweeping tax reforms, and I'll plan to use my committee to give a voice to small businesses. I want to give them a seat at the table so they can say and suggest to Congress what changes in the tax code and beyond that would really help them to be stronger, better and more effective business people.

What is your view on whether the SBA could be run more efficiently? There are already Small Business Development Centers out there that help businesses overall find capital and write business plans. And we've created another set of them for women-owned businesses, another set of them for minority-owned businesses and another set of them for Native American-owned businesses. It's all duplicated programing. So the government is funding all these different advocacy programs and it's taking money away from the loan guarantee programs, which really work. I think the SBA runs fairly efficiently right now. It's an agency that operates on less than $1 billion annually, compared with the Department of Defense, which operates a budget of $649 billion a year. Women-business owners, minority-business owners and veteran-business owners could potentially collaborate more, but I'm not sure that combining them would actually save any money. But we're looking at ways to be more efficient. For instance, we've already eliminated two or three programs that didn't work at all.

What is the status of swipe reform and will it be overturned? We'll give a hard look at that. I'd like to study it before it goes into place. But it's a huge catch 22. You don't want to hurt businesses, but banks say the swipe fees are what's paying for fraud protection. I want to know who it will hurt or help. That's a big fight between the bankers and the small-business retailers. I think that issue is generally settled for now. But because there is so much money involved, it's going to be something Congress discusses on and off for a while.