Marketing

Free Shipping: Seven Ways it Can Hook Your Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Free ShippingIf there's one thing Americans love, it's free shipping.

This shopping perk has gone from a rare bonus to almost an entitlement in consumers' minds. Nearly half of transactions last year involved free shipping, and 61 percent of consumers say they will cancel their purchase if free shipping isn't offered, according to a recent comScore survey.

There's more than one way to offer free shipping, though. Each has its own drawbacks and advantages. Here's a look at seven types of free-ship offers, as compiled by the website FreeShipping.org, which collects information on free-shipping discount codes.

  1. All free, all the time. This offer is rarer all the time, but some retailers do offer totally free shipping. L.L. Bean, Nordstrom and Sears are among the major retailers that offer this deal, FreeShipping reports.
     
  2. Free shipping -- to members only. Think Amazon Prime here. You pay an annual fee to join the 'club,' and then your shipping is free. FreeShipping.org describes this mode as "increasingly prevalent."
     
  3. Free shipping with a minimum order size. This one has been making America buy one more item than we really needed probably since catalogs were invented more than a hundred years ago.
     
  4. Free shipping, only on certain items. A tried and true method for getting rid of the item you've overstocked or that has the best margins. Providing a preference for free shipping drives customers to choose the items you've put the free shipping offer on over your other goods.
     
  5. Free site-to-store shipping. This one is gaining ground too, especially with big chains that have many locations. In this scheme, it's free if you'll drop by the store to pick it up.
     
  6. Free return shipping. Nearly everyone does this in apparel. Otherwise, there's basically no other way to get you to buy the stuff via catalog or online.
     
  7. Flat-rate shipping. OK, it's not completely free, but it usually represents a substantial discount over what consumers might have paid for shipping otherwise. So part of the shipping cost is free, and the cost is contained at one low rate to prevent unpleasant shipping-bill surprises.

Do you offer free shipping or not? Leave a comment and tell us how you handle shipping costs.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019