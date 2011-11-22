How to Tap the Power of 'Thank You'

November 22, 2011 4 min read

There may be only one day a year devoted to giving thanks. But expressing thanks regularly -- year round -- and doing it well is one of the most profitable business strategies you can have.

Study after study reveals that when you say "Thank you" to your customers, they both spend more money and tell their friends about the exceptional service and products you deliver, increasing your profits. Volumes chronicle how employee productivity zooms when appreciation is expressed, raising your margins. Vendors go the extra mile to extend credit and deliver "just in time" when they hear gratitude regularly, not just in November, and keep your cash flowing.

Giving thanks works in business. But you're already doing more with less and the last thing you want is another item on your to-do list. So what are the most effective and efficient ways for you to express gratitude to these important players in your business' success?

Here are some tips you can use to develop the profitable habit of saying "Thank you" to your customers, employees, and vendors not just in November, but year-round:

Be specific in your thanks. It's one thing to say, "I appreciate what you did today. Thanks a lot." That's a soap-bubble comment. Pretty while it lasts, but gone in seconds. It's general and vague. When you thank them for something specific, that's Velcro. That's a thanks they remember because it sticks. You hook your gratitude to something the employee did. For instance, an employee just handled a difficult phone call with a customer really well. Thank them for that specific activity.



It's about them, not you. Showing that you know something about them, and that you're able to place yourself in their shoes, is incredibly valuable. Connect your gift-giving with life beyond the business walls. If a vendor became a grandpa, give him a copy of "Goodnight, Moon" to read to the little one. If an employee's mother died of breast cancer this year, make an end-of -the-year donation to Race for the Cure in her name. Such intimacy breaks the relationship ice in a transformational, not just transactional, direction which is the game-changing pathway to greater profits.



Implement these tips, and your business will likely say "Thank you" back to you as you increase your profits year-round.

