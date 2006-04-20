Growth Strategies

Baggage Check

Read these tips before you purchase new luggage.
Entrepreneur magazine, June 1998

Just like a new pair of shoes, the luggage you choose can make your travels more comfortable or literally give you blisters. And like a good pair of shoes, most durable luggage is not cheap. Some tips when researching luggage:

  • Look for bags with heavy-duty stitching, zippers, metal buckles, and padded handles and shoulder straps. Thick ballistic nylon, leather or a combination of the two are your best bet. Opt for dark colors that don't show scuffs easily.
  • Bags with a good set of wheels are one of the best options for getting around airports quickly. These "roll aboard" suitcases with built-in wheels and an extension handle score high with most travelers, but beware of the strict carry-on policies now being imposed by most airlines regarding size and number of pieces.
  • To identify your suitcase among the sea of bags on the conveyor belt, tie a piece of colorful ribbon or yarn to the handle.

