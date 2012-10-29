Finance

5 Things to Consider Before Lending Money to Friends and Family

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Things to Consider Before Lending Money to Friends and Family
Image credit: Business Emerge
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

"Neither a borrower nor a lender be," Polonius advises in Hamlet, "for loan oft loses both itself and friend." Shakespeare was a smart man.

When a friend or family member asks to borrow money, think about why they're asking you and not someone else. They may see lots of money coming into your business, payroll being met, maybe your nice house and car. What they don't see is the credit line that keeps your doors open or how thin your profit margins really are.

Cosigner Beware
Cosigning on a friend or family member's loan may sound like a better idea than loaning money outright, but it can end up worse for you if something goes bad. As a cosigner, you're legally obligated for the debt. If the debtor skips town, you'll be stuck with the payments, a black mark on your credit and a broken friendship.

Still, that hasn't stopped many business owners from learning the hard way that family, friends and finances don't always mix. I know a couple that borrowed $20,000 from a family member. Ostensibly, this money was to save their home from foreclosure. But instead, they bought iPhones, the woman had cosmetic surgery and the home still went into foreclosure. They never repaid the loan, and they get resentful when asked about it.

Of course, not all loans to family and friends end in disaster, but the potential for trouble is so great that you should think twice before saying yes. To save yourself a lot of grief, consider in advance how you'd handle any problems; in particular, ask yourself what would happen if the borrower never repaid the loan. How would it affect your finances--and your relationship?

Some people simply decide they'll never make personal loans: If asked, they say, "Sorry, but it's my policy never to lend money."

That said, if you feel you must extend credit to a family member or friend, follow these rules. You'll be glad you did.

1. Discuss other options. Are there other ways to help? Money isn't usually the only solution.

2. Lend only the amount you can afford to lose. You may never see the money again, so don't put your own financial well-being on the line for your cousin Joe.

3. Be clear about your expectations. Draw up a payment plan. You can use the online calculator at Bankrate.com to create a loan schedule. And discuss what will happen if something goes wrong.

4.Get it in writing. At LawDepot.com, you can fill out a web form, and for $15 you get a complete promissory note. There's also a free sample template at ExpertLaw.com.

5. Deal with problems right away. You may feel you're being kind by not sending a reminder that the payment is 30 days past due, but you're just setting yourself up for trouble. Let the borrower know you're keeping track.

Here's another idea: If you can afford it (and if it seems appropriate), consider giving the money instead. That way there's no ickiness on either side. If you get paid back, great; if not, you can feel good about helping out a friend in need.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation

Finance

Can You Spot the Differences on the Revamped 2020 Form W-4?