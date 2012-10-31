Growth Strategies

3 Tips for Dealing with the Skeletons in Your Closet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Tips for Dealing with the Skeletons in Your Closet
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Think of one of your company's biggest mistakes, a blunder that left you and your employees feeling bruised and wary.

Maybe you invested a lot in a homepage overhaul that ended up killing sales or you teamed up with another business that didn’t do its share of the work. Such negative experiences often leave companies nervous and wary of repeating the mistake, sometimes preventing similar projects that would benefit the business.

Last year, Fracture, a small business that prints digital photos onto glass, partnered with a daily deal company as a way to market their product. "We got 3,000 orders in four weeks and it just overwhelmed us," says Matthew Bivens, marketing director at Fracture. "Our turnaround time went from three weeks to three months." 

Related: 5 Scary Mistakes to Avoid on Facebook

Even though Fracture is still looking to spread brand awareness, they now shy away from daily deals. New employees often suggest them, not realizing the history. "They didn’t go through the trenches," Bivens says. "(Those suggestions are) met with these stares and shaking of the head."

If your company has past mistakes that still inspire shudders -- skeletons in the closet, so to speak -- here are three steps to put them to rest and move on.

1. Revisit what happened and why. If a past mistake prevents your employees from taking on a project that could help your business, then you want to give them a way to overcome the aversion. To do that, start by revisiting the experience and clearly outlining each of the problems that arose. 

Naming specific and tangible reasons for the failure, versus ambiguous or abstract ones, will help lessen the fear. When your employees see that the problems are discrete and understandable, they will feel more comfortable trying again with a new approach.

2. Approach the problem from a new angle. When we fear repeating a past negative outcome, it makes us more likely to choose options that feel safe over risky or innovative choices. To help your employees feel comfortable trying a similar project again, you need to show them that a different outcome is possible.

Related: 3 Steps for Fixing Big Business Blunders

To do that, find solutions to each of the problems you encountered the first time and take an entirely different approach when you try again. For example, if Fracture did another daily deal, Bivens says he would structure it differently, charge for shipping, and control the scope. Specific changes that address the issues from the first attempt will help ensure that you don’t repeat the mistake, showing your employees that a major mistake can be turned into a success when you take an educated risk.

3. Pass on your lessons learned. When new employees suggest ideas that remind you of past mistakes, share your lessons learned with them. Instead of simply shutting down the idea, explain why a similar effort didn’t work in the past. A new person may offer a fresh perspective or an innovative solution for the problems that came up the first time.

As an alternative to casual conversations, you might set up a boot camp program where new employees spend a few days with each team, accumulating knowledge from each of them. Or, host a monthly presentation where teams present recent lessons learned and compile the videos in an easily accessible archive. Ultimately, you want to create a culture where face past mistakes head on, rather than trying to avoid them.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?