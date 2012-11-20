Entrepreneurs

4 Ways to Disconnect and Get More Done Without Unplugging Completely

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Ways to Disconnect and Get More Done Without Unplugging Completely
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You check your email as soon as you wake up, and send text messages from just about everywhere. But if you’re not taking a break every now and then, you could be hurting your effectiveness, says Joanne Cantor, founder of Your Mind on Media, a Madison, Wisconsin consulting firm that helps companies manage cyber-overload.

Research backs that claim: A 2012 study by the University of California, Irvine and U.S. Army researchers found that being cut off from work email periodically significantly reduces stress and increases focus.

We know: You own a business. People depend on you. You can’t disconnect. But Cantor says that’s not really true. Maybe you can’t turn off your smartphone entirely for a week, but here are five ways you can buy some tech-free time. 

Related: 6 Simple Solutions for Getting Rid of Stress

1. Recruit a gatekeeper. "Our gadgets take control," says Cantor. "Business owners used to have secretaries and other gatekeepers who understood the critical people who had to get through and had tactful ways of running interference with those who could wait," she says. 

An assistant or trusted second-in-command can field calls while you’re working on a project that needs focus or when you simply need a day off. If that’s not an option, change your outgoing voicemail message to tell callers you’re unavailable and let them know when you’ll be available to answer their calls. And, don’t forget to turn off instant messaging.

2. Schedule your prime time. The best time to be tech-free is the time when you are most productive or creative, she says. Perhaps you’re sharp as a tack first thing in the morning or get your second wind at 3 p.m. Think about your most productive times and block out those windows as you would an important meeting, she says. A disconnected hour or two several times a week can make a tremendous difference in your creativity, focus and the quality of your work, she says.

Related: Get More Done and Sleep Better at Night

3. Use a distraction-blocking app. Even as our smartphones, tablets and laptops seek to monopolize our time, a collection of apps has emerged to help us disconnect. AntiSocial and Freedom are site blockers, making any time-sucking sites (like Facebook) unavailable for as long as you choose.

iPhones running the iOS6 platform and apps like I’m Sleeping and Ultimate Call Block offer "do not disturb" functions, but also allow you to whitelist certain people (your gatekeeper, spouse, or your child’s school for example) to bypass your settings and always ring through.

4. Change your culture. If you’ve spent time cultivating an "always on" workplace, it’s not going to change overnight, says Cantor. But change is possible. Work on a communication hierarchy for your team, setting boundaries for essential and non-essential contact.

For example, if the issue is urgent, reach out with both phone and text messages. Non-urgent issues will be communicated by email with a “please respond by” time. No non-urgent messages of any kind will be sent between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. That might not be your company’s game plan, but you can set boundaries.

"It has to be tailored for your workplace, but there has to be a discussion and agreement so that everybody’s on the same page about communication," she says.  

Related: 5 Ways You Can Be Happier at Work Right Now

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century