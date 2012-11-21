Are You Ready for the Digital Holiday Shopping Rush? (Infographic)

November 21, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every year as winter holiday season rolls in, businesses large and small anticipate a nice bump in sales. But as technology advances, consumers are increasingly choosing to shop and make their purchases digitally -- online and over mobile devices. Businesses that don't have an ecommerce platform and strategy in place could miss out on the holiday rush.

Recent analysis from SMB DigitalScape, a division of Lyndhurst, N.J.-based ecommerce provider vSplash, points to a discouraging fact: most small- and medium-size businesses are simply not ready for online consumers. The overwhelming majority of companies analyzed have little to no presence on social media. And -- get this -- 98 percent of business websites haven't been optimized for shoppers using mobile devices.

Are you ready for digital shoppers this holiday season? See the infographic below for more on areas that might need some improving.

Related: Is Your Website Ready for Cyber Monday?