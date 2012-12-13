Marketing

The Best and Worst Times to Send an Email (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Despite the marketing and PR world's love affair with social media, email remains a key component of any media relations or marketing campaign. Plus, it's the primary way agencies and clients stay in touch.

Whether we like it or not, email isn't going anywhere, at least not in the near future.

For those professionals whose livelihood depends on email open rates and click-through numbers, an infographic with data from email software provider GetResponse will be of great use.

GetResponse analyzed more than 21 million emails sent by its clients during the first quarter of 2012. Among the findings:

  • 23.63 percent of all emails are opened within the first hour; that number drops off precipitously as the hours tick by;
  • Most emails are sent from 6 a.m. to noon; the least amount occur from midnight to 6 a.m.;
  • The hours that see the most click-thrus are 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.;
  • The hours that see the most opens are 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"The best time to send emails is when customers are reviewing their inboxes," the infographic says. "For maximum open and click rates choose morning and early afternoon."

Here's the full infographic for more stats: 

Click to Enlarge (+)

The Best--and Worst--Times to Send An Email

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Tricks for Getting More Email Clicks

Marketing

Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why They Matter and How to Best Build One

Marketing

8 Technologies and How You Should Be Marketing With Them in 2020