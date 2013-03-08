Growth Strategies

Thinking About Hiring? Signs of Life in the Job Market

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Thinking About Hiring? Signs of Life in the Job Market
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
4 min read

If you are contemplating making a new hire, you might be curious to know that your peers are starting to do just that, according to new reports on the labor market this week. The pace of job growth varies depending on the report, but they all show that businesses added jobs in February.

The U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate decreased to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in January, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released today. Those job gains were primarily in the construction, health care and professional and business-services industries, the BLS says.

The pace of job growth in February was faster than the previous three months, when employment gains averaged 195,000 per month, the highly-anticipated report shows.

Related: Want to Harness the Power of the Crowd? Consider These Tips

Another labor-market report out this week focuses only on the private-sector. Payroll-processing firm ADP’s job report released Wednesday shows that small businesses are adding to payrolls fairly consistently. According to the report, in February companies with between one and 19 employees added 47,000 jobs. Midsize companies, those with between 20 and 49 employees, added 29,000 workers.

Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, dubs the ADP release a “solid report,” noting that if the economy continued to add jobs at the current pace, the U.S. unemployment rate would begin to fall. He attributes the growth in small-business employment to improvement in the economy's housing and construction sectors. He says plumbers, heating installers and landscape companies are usually very small businesses, so when the housing market starts to recover, these sort of small companies benefit.

Small-business hiring has lagged behind that of larger businesses because smaller businesses have taken longer to recover from the Great Recession. “Their finances got completely mangled. Wiped out. It has taken time for them to repair their finances, get them in order, and then get to a spot where they can go out and hire,” Zandi says.

Related: Small Business to Washington: Reduce the Debt

Recently, lenders are stepping back into the market, providing some relief for small businesses that saw credit lines choked during the recession. When small businesses can’t get access to loans from traditional banks, they often turn to home equity to fund their businesses. As home values improve, they are gaining access to more financial wiggle room, Zandi says.

Meanwhile, a report out Monday shows employment growth at the smallest of businesses edged up by only 0.07 percent in February. Businesses with fewer than 20 employees added only 15,000 new jobs, according to the monthly report from Intuit, the software company behind the popular accounting tools TurboTax and Quicken. Average monthly pay at these companies increased by 0.4 percent or $12, and the average hours per month worked increased by 0.17 percent, or 12 minutes.

This rate of job growth is unsatisfactory, according to Susan Woodward, an economist who worked with Intuit on its report. Until home construction recovers, small businesses and the self-employed will continue to lag on the hiring front, she says.

Related: Want to Start Exporting? Consider These Hints

Small-business owners might have done more hiring were it not for the instability in Washington, D.C., according to a recent survey from Pepperdine University and Dun & Bradstreet Credibility Corp. More than six in 10 business owners surveyed said the U.S. political turmoil is having a negative impact on their ability to hire. Regulatory reform, tax incentives and increased access to capital were nearly tied as the most popular policies that would help encourage job creation in the U.S., the survey says.

What does it take for you to feel confident enough to make that next hire? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

Graduate Hotels Is Beating Its Competitors By Going Hyper, Hyper Local

Growth Strategies

5 Essential Traits of Successfully Executed Businesses