Finance

Venture Capital Funding Slows in the First Quarter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Venture Capital Funding Slows in the First Quarter
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Venture capital investment dollars declined 12 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from the previous quarter, and the number of completed deals slid 15 percent, according to a report released today by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association.

Venture capitalists invested a total of $5.9 billion in 863 deals in the first quarter, compared with $6.7 billion in 1,013 deals in the fourth quarter of 2012.

The decline is consistent with industry expectations. For the past several years, the venture capital industry has been raising less capital than it invests, accounting for some of the slowdown. Less money is also being funneled into traditionally capital-intensive sectors such as clean tech and life sciences, especially in first-time deals. What's more, the majority of deals are taking place in the capital-efficient IT sector where funding round amounts are lower, according to the report.

During the first quarter, software companies received more VC funding than other sectors, accounting for $2.3 billion, or nearly 40 percent, and 329 of the deals. The increase in funding in the software space is "very pleasantly surprising" given the drop-off in funding overall, says Tracy Lefteroff, a global managing partner of the U.S. venture capital practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of more than $2 billion invested in the sector. 

Related: Venture Capital's Big Boys Getting Bigger

Unlike software, several sectors tracked in the report saw notable investment declines. The life sciences sector, which includes biotech and medical device businesses, fell 28 percent in dollars and 23 percent in deals. The clean tech sector, which includes alternative energy and conservation companies, declined 35 percent in dollars and 13 percent in deals from the prior quarter.

While overall venture capital investing has declined, it's not necessarily a harbinger of bad news for startups. There's still plenty of angel capital around, and historically less than 1 percent of U.S. companies have raised capital from VCs, according to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, a Kansas City, Mo.-based organization that seeks to advance education and entrepreneurship.

"You're seeing more and more angels stepping up to the plate on a percentage basis compared with venture capitalists," says Lefteroff. 

Concrete data for angel investing tends to be harder to come by, given the private nature of many of the deals. According to the Halo Report, a national survey of angel group investment activity, angel investing remained stable in 2012, compared with prior years. 

Related: What Angel Investors Want Now

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance