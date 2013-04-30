Twitter Ads Now Available to All U.S.-Based Small Businesses

April 30, 2013 2 min read

If you've been waiting to advertise on Twitter but haven't been able to, your wait may be over. The popular social network has ended its invite-only advertising program, opening the platform to all businesses in the U.S., the company announced today.

Last March, Twitter created a self-service ad platform and invited thousands of brands and individuals to participate, but it was only made available to American Express small-business card members. Over the last year, Twitter says it has been listening to user feedback and making improvements, such as adding targeting and reporting features. Beginning today, that platform is available to all business owners.

To get started, go to Twitter's self-service ad page at business.twitter.com and sign up. You can set a budget of how much you're willing to spend each day, set the maximum amount you’re willing to spend per follow or click and then either promote your account or specific tweets. Twitter charges you when people follow your promoted account from an ad or someone retweets, replies, favorites or clicks on your promoted tweets.



Related: What Twitter's Massive Advertising Deal Means for Businesses

Will you pay to advertise your business on Twitter? Let us know in the comments section below.

