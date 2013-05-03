Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Find Your Perfect Board of Advisors

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Ways to Find Your Perfect Board of Advisors
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Strategic Advisor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs use the “Me, Myself and I” approach to corporate governance: I am the sole shareholder. I vote myself to be the sole board member and as a board member, I hire myself to be the CEO.

This certainly provides the ultimate in control, but entrepreneurs taking this approach are missing out on the benefits that Fortune 500 counterparts with their own boards are using to their advantage.

A board of directors serves two roles -- to legally represent the interests of shareholders (especially in public companies) and to serve as advisors to the CEO. The board in its advisory role brings a range of perspectives and skills to major business decisions. Many entrepreneurs don't use such a board because they think it's only useful for big companies or it seems too complicated to administer.

But if Warren Buffett and Steve Jobs weren't skilled enough to make decisions entirely on their own, what makes you think you are? A board of advisors can help in hearing out ideas or playing devil's advocate for key decisions. In short, they can help you make better, more effective, lower risk decisions about your business.

Here are three ways to seek out and create your own board of advisors:

Related: 3 Meetings Every Business Should Have

Recruit peers. A simple and cost-effective strategy for forming a board of advisors is to look within your business community to identify other business owners whom you trust and respect. Ask them to participate in monthly or quarterly advisory board meetings for your business, and in exchange, offer to sit on their board. This ends up being an effective barter transaction.

Not only do you get the benefit of a trusted outsider's perspective, this kind of exchange will help you build familiarity with a business that is not your own. This develops your ability to see issues in an unbiased way -- a valuable skill when running your own company.

Join an advisory board program. If you have difficulty finding a group of peers with whom you'd want to swap board seats, consider joining a board of advisors membership program. Organizations like Vistage, the Entrepreneurs' Organization and the CEO Clubs of America all have board of advisor programs. Simply join one of these organizations and you will be assigned to a pre-staffed board. Most advisors are owners of other local businesses of similar size and revenue who are eager to offer and seek advice from others.

Hire experts you trust. Another approach is to find specific advisors you respect and hire them. You might seek out the best banker in town, the top tax attorney, a reputable business coach or a marketing expert. While most board seats run for one or two year terms, with paid advisors you can try them out for a few months before having them participate over longer periods of time. While this approach costs more than the others, you can custom-build your team of experts. Also, because they are all being paid cash fees, you don't have to worry about the quid pro quo of returning the favor.

I've used all three approaches to assemble a board of advisors for my own company and have been recruited via all three methods to serve on other boards. They all work. The key is to find the approach that best matches your situation and get in a place where you can start receiving valuable outside counsel as soon as possible.

Related: How to Build an Advisory Board
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer

Growth Strategies

This Is the Right Way to Build a Lasting Brand

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week