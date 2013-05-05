Social Media

Instagram Has a New Tagging Feature It Believes Will Be Huge for Brands

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Instagram Has a New Tagging Feature It Believes Will Be Huge for Brands
Image credit: Instagram/Vimeo
Instagram's new 'Photos of You' feature allows users to tag friends and businesses.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Instagram has introduced "Photos of You," a new way for users to tag people, businesses, and products in photos.

The feature seems similar to tagging Facebook photos. And it presents a new opportunity for brands to engage users of the social network.

With Photos of You, any Instagram user can add (or, tag) any Instagram account to their photos. An individual can now tag their photos with any other Instagram user, product, or the accounts of businesses.

And a business can do the same.

For example: now, when Nike posts a photo of an athlete to its Instagram account, it can tag the photo so that the athlete can also add the photo to his or her stream. This engages Nike's followers as well as any followers of that athlete, increasing the overall number of views of the photo.

Brands (and anyone, for that matter) can curate the photos tagged with their name, choosing which to showcase on their profile. This adds a new level of consumer reach — the feature aims to compel users to interact directly with the brands and businesses they follow.

Here's a video showing how Photos of You works. Facebook users will note the similarity to tagging:

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?