Finance

Behind the Scenes: What It's Really Like to Pitch for a Spot on 'Shark Tank'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Behind the Scenes: What It's Really Like to Pitch for a Spot on 'Shark Tank'
Image credit: Brian Patrick Eha
A hopeful entrepreneur pitches to Shark Tank casting director<br/ > Emily Eldridge at the Small Business Expo in New York on May 16.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Delmarmo, an entrepreneur and single mother, is standing in Pier 92, the massive event space playing host to this year's Small Business Expo in New York City. She is among the hopefuls lined up to speak with casting directors for Shark Tank, the ABC reality TV show in which entrepreneurs pitch their business concepts to angel investors.

"I feel that I could set off a feeding frenzy," says Delmarmo, eyes laser-focused.

Although it wasn't an official casting call, two casting directors listened to pitches at the Shark Tank booth, taking notes and on the lookout for potential talent. It was a popular attraction. By noon on Thursday, a long line of hopefuls clutching papers and props for their pitches stretched out in front of the booth. One woman earlier in the day brought Tupperware containers filled with her company's gluten-free baked goods.  

"We're looking for businesses in all stages of development," says casting director Emily Eldridge. "Everything from multimillion-dollar companies to brand new products."

So what makes a good pitch for Shark Tank? If you can condense your vision and the unique value of your product, along with supporting facts and figures, into a passionate 30- to 60-second presentation, that's a great pitch, Eldridge says. On the other hand, you can be too confident. When one hopeful said she would be asking the Sharks for a whopping $2 million, Eldridge balked.

Related: A Look at Shark Tank's Most Memorable Deals

During Delmarmo's pitch, she planted her hands on the table and leaned in close to present her product: vibrant, reusable cotton napkins she calls "eco-kins" that are handmade in the United States from sturdy fabric. She showed Eldridge samples of the six-inch-by-six-inch napkins, which are intended primarily for use by schoolchildren. A mother of two boys, ages 6 and 9, Delmarmo got the idea for her product while packing school lunches. She sells the napkins in packs of two for $10 and packs of eight for $35.

Delmarmo says she would ask the Sharks for $100,000 in exchange for a 10-percent equity stake. Her goal would be to sell online first, and then later to break into small retail stores and upscale boutiques. Currently, she is selling directly to schools, which she started doing last month. Her entrepreneurial drive comes partly from her desire to be able to work from home and be there for her boys. "They're only young for so long," she says.

Paul Ackel is another small-business owner who pitched to the casting directors. Two years ago he founded Ampridge, a company that makes cable adaptors for Apple products. His niche: adaptors that let you plug a real guitar or microphone into your iPhone or iPad to play music on apps such as Garage Band, which is a virtual recording studio. As Ackel tells it, his products are the first such adaptors that don't contain active electronics. That means they don't drain energy from batteries or the Apple device, and they don't interfere with the quality of sound from the guitar or microphone.

"There are so many musicians; there are so many people with Apple devices," Ackel says. "All you really need to do is let people know that this exists and you have a huge potential market."

Ackel, who previously worked as a salesman for companies that serve the music industry, says few people are aware of his product. Ampridge made about $25,000 in sales last year. He says he would ask the Sharks for between $100,000 and $150,000 in exchange for 30 percent of his business. While Delmarmo seeks money to ramp up her production and break into retail stores, Ackel says he would use much of the investment to hire a full-time head of marketing, whose responsibilities would include social media outreach.

The Shark Tank casting directors told Delmarmo, Ackel and the other entrepreneurs that they would be in touch by the end of next week -- but only if the hopefuls were moving on to the next round of casting.

Related: The Shark Tank Effect: Top Success Stories from the First 3 Seasons
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance