Entrepreneurs, Politicians Join in a Virtual March on Washington for Immigration Reform

Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., are literally on opposite sides of the U.S. And most of the time, figuratively, too. When it comes to immigration reform, however, many politicians and entrepreneurs are on the same team.

Scores of heavy hitting politicians, including the New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and innovative tech leaders, including Craigslist founder Craig Newmark and Mashable founder Pete Cashmore, will voice their support for immigration reform online today. The goal of the virtual demonstration, called the March for Innovation, is to bring attention to the need for visas for highly-skilled workers into the U.S. The tagline of the movement is: “It’s a no brainer to keep and attract brainpower in America.”

The virtual march comes the day after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move forward the immigration reform proposal from the so-called ‘Gang of Eight,’ a step in the legislative process being cheered by advocates.

Entrepreneurs care about immigration reform because of the difficulty in hiring skilled engineers to staff tech-startups. Politicians care about it because both Democrats and Republicans want to secure the Latino vote for the next election season. Here is a list of some of the biggest players in both categories who have pledged their support to the bipartisan group organizing the march, the Partnership for a New American Economy, according to Alex Katz, spokesperson for the association.

New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg

Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of Huffington Post Media Group

Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez

Jon Carson, executive director of Organizing for Action

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

Newark Mayor Cory Booker

Steve Case, chairman and chief executive of Revolution LLC, co-founder of AOL

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and chairman of AXS TV

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform

Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist.org

Pete Cashmore, founder and CEO of Mashable

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit

Carl Guardino, president and CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group

Jorge Ramos, anchor for Noticiero Univision

Fred Wilson, principal of Union Square Ventures

Congressman Darrell Issa of California

David Karp, founder and CEO of Tumblr

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder

Ron Conway, angel investor

Congressman Luis Gutierrez of Illinois

Mike Maples, venture capitalist

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

Jose Antonio Vargas, founder of Define American

Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino

Padmasree Warrior, CTO of Cisco Systems

Baron Davis, former NBA Player

Brad Feld, managing director of the Foundry Group

Mike McGeary, co-founder and director of Engine Advocacy

Gaby Pacheco, political director of the youth immigrant movement United We Dream

Jalak Jobanputra, managing partner at FuturePerfect Ventures

Emily Lam, senior director for federal issues of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group

If you are interested in participating, go to marchforinnovation.com. You will be able to sign up to Tweet at and Facebook message your senator to encourage him or her to pass reform.

How would immigration reform affect your business? Leave a note below and let us know.